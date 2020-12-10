British Foreign Office on Thursday clarified Prime Minister Boris Johnson had misheard the question on farmers' protest in Parliament when he responded with his country's stand on India-Pakistan dispute.

A UK Labour MP yesterday had urged Johnson to convey his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi his "anxieties and hopes" for a speedy resolution to the ongoing farmers' protest in New Delhi. Johnson seemed to confuse farmers' protests with India-Pakistan dispute and instead reiterated his government's stance that the two neighbouring nations should settle their issues bilaterally.

In a statement, a UK foreign office spokesperson said that Johnson had misheard the question and that UK is following the farmers' protests in India closely, India Today reported.

Since the past 15 days, Farmers are protesting against three agri-marketing legislations passed by the Central government in the last monsoon season of Parliament.

Speaking during the Question Hour at the House of Commons, British Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Desai had raised issues of the use of "water cannons" and "brute force" on protesting farmers.

"Many constituents, especially those emanating from Punjab and other parts of India, and I were horrified to see footage of water cannons, teargas and brute force being used against peacefully protesting farmers. However, it was heart-warming to see those very farmers feeding those forces who had been ordered to beat or suppress them. What indomitable spirit and it takes a special kind of power to do that," said Desai.

"So, will the Prime Minister convey to the Indian Prime Minister our heartfelt anxieties, out hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and does he agree to that everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest," questioned Desai, who was one the 36 British MPs to write letter to British Foreign Secretary over Farmers' protest.

Responding to the same, Johnson said that these are pre-eminent matters for India and Pakistan to settle.

"Our view is that of course we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he appreciates that point," Johnson said.

