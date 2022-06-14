Washington | Jagran News Desk: Hollywood actor Amber Heard, who lost the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, recently opened up on the verdict of the jury and the hate she received on social media platforms during the proceedings of the high-profile lawsuit which was live streamed.

Speaking about the trolling on social media platforms, Amber Heard, in an interview with NBC News, said that the "hate and vitriol" she suffered on social media during her libel trial against Johnny Depp was not "fair". She also said that she did not "blame the jury for largely siding with her ex-husband".

After a six-week legal tussle between the former Hollywood power couple, a US jury awarded Depp more than USD 10 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just USD 2 million for Heard who had counter-sued him. However the live-streaming of the case featuring lurid and intimate details about the celebrities' private lives, got Heard targeted by countless social media posts and memes.

"I don't presume the average person should know those things and so I don't take it personally", she said, as quoted by NBC News, in her first major interview since the verdict.

"But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation," the 36-year-old actress said, adding, "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair".

Amber was sued by her husband, Johny Depp over a Washington Post op-ed in which she did not name him, but described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" which further was claimed a "hoax" by Depp's lawyer.

In the interview Heard also raised question asking "How could they make a judgement, how could they not come to that conclusion?" She also mentioned further that her husband is a beloved character and a 'fantastic actor' and so she doesn't blame anyone. "I don't blame them. I actually understand he's a beloved character. And people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor".

On being said by the interviewer Savannah Guthrie, that it was the jury's duty to not be swayed by Depp's A-list status, Heard responded, "Again, how could they (not be) -- after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, not to believe a word that came out of my mouth?" This is the first time that Amber appeared in an interview ever since the verdict was announced.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Anushka Vats