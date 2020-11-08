Joe Biden- Kamala Harris win in the US Presidential elections is great news for Indian professional eyeing a career in United States.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Joe Biden- Kamala Harris win in the US Presidential elections is great news for Indian professional eyeing a career in United States. The new administration is likely to reverse someo of the decisions taken during Trump's presidency including that of the H-1B, a move that would benefit more than half a million Indians.

"He (Biden) will immediately begin working with Congress to pass legislative immigration reform that modernises our system, with a priority on keeping families together by providing a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants -- including more than 500,000 from India," according to a policy document issued by the Biden campaign.

With Kamala as her deputy, Biden is expected to reverse the order to revoke work permits to the spouses of H-1B visas, which had adversely impacted a large number of Indian families in the US.

Biden administration may restore India's Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) status which allowed duty-free entry for up to $5.6 billion worth of annual exports to the US. The Trump administration had revoked GSP citing lack of reciprocal market access.

Trump pulled the US out of both the Paris Agreement and the Iran nuclear deal. According to Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center, Biden wants a more conciliatory policy toward Iran-and that would help an Indian government that values its economic ties to Tehran and doesn't want to be encumbered with a tough US sanctions regime on Iran.

Trump never missed a chance to berate Chian for COVID-19 crisis. Biden is likely to continue viewing India as a key ally in pushing back against China Hostility with China will remain, analysts believe that Biden will take a more diplomatic route.

