Joe Biden’s Wife Jill Kisses Kamala Harris' Husband On Lips, Video Goes Viral On Internet | Watch

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden’s wife and First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday (local time) raised eyebrows after she kissed Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Dough Emhoff on his lips. Though the kiss was just a welcoming gesture it caught the eye of the netizens. The video of the moment is going insanely viral on social media.

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with... a kiss on the lips?



Is this... normal? pic.twitter.com/HX5p74fJHw — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) February 8, 2023

This came just ahead of US President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address on Tuesday night in the US Capitol, which was his first address after losing the US House of Representatives majority. Biden started his speech by extending a greeting to Kevin McCarthy, the recently elected House Speaker.

Commenting on the video, netizens raised questions about whether it was the camera angle or whether Jill Biden really kissed Kamala Harris' husband. A user tweeted, "Jill Biden just kissed Kamala Harris' husband on the lips. Didn't see that one coming." Another person wrote on Twitter. "Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?!”

Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) in his first-ever State of the Union speech after losing control of the House of Representatives to Republicans said that despite disruptions from Covid-19 and Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the American economy is "better positioned to grow than any country on Earth.”

Biden started his address by greeting newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy representing signs of bipartisanship, as reported by ANI. The minority leader of the House and the first Black party leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, was also acknowledged by the US President.

Who Is Jill Biden?

Jill Biden also known as Jill Tracy Biden is the First Lady of the United States after Joe Biden becomes US President in 2021. She has earlier served as the country's second lady while her husband was vice president from 2009 to 2017. Jill Biden married Joe Biden in the year 1977. Jill was born in Hammonton, New Jersey and grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.