Biden also made clear that the July 4 timetable requires cooperation from Americans to continue to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and follow federal guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus in the near term.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Outlining his plan against the coronavirus pandemic in the US, President Joe Biden on Thursday said that all adult Americans will be eligible to get the vaccine by May 1 and get the country closer to normal by July 4. Along with this, Joe Biden also announced moves to speed vaccinations and steps to expand the number of places and categories of people who can give vaccine shots.

Speaking at his first prime-time address, US President Joe Biden directed all states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine doses by May 1 by removing the restrictions on eligibility criteria to get the vaccine jab. Biden's comments came as America marked one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 in the country.

Biden said that he is deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people — such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists — to deliver shots. He also directed more doses toward some 950 community health centres and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

Biden also made clear that the July 4 timetable requires cooperation from Americans to continue to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and follow federal guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus in the near term.

The speech comes hours after Biden on Thursday signed into law a USD 1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health. Most noticeable to many Americans are provisions providing up to USD 1,400 in direct payments, some of which could begin landing in bank accounts this weekend and extending USD 300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September.

Also included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave — some of the credits that Democrats have signalled they'd like to make permanent — plus spending for renters, feeding programs and people's utility bills.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan