Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron Hail Air India’s Biggest Aviation Deal With Airbus, Boeing

UNITED States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron - leaders of the Western world - on Tuesday acclaimed a deal between Air India, Airbus, Boeing, and Rolls Royce that will see India’s erstwhile national carrier purchasing hundreds of jets from these international companies.

Air India has made a deal to buy 250 aircrafts from Europe-based Airbus and 290 planes from US-based Boeing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone call with US President Joe Biden during which they both welcomed the agreement between Air India and Boeing, describing it as a “shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation”, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Air India has opted for 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner, and 10 777X airplanes that are manufactured by Boeing, the company said in a statement. PM Modi also invited Boeing and other US companies to utilise opportunities in India as its civil aviation sector expands.

"This purchase (Air India’s deal with Boeing) will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges--creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens," he said, according to news agency ANI.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, participated in the virtual launch of the Air India-Airbus partnership. The Tata owned Air India will purchase 250 planes from Airbus. This is being touted as the world's largest aviation deal in history.

"The contract that Airbus and Tata Sons signed this morning marks a new stage in India and France's strategic partnership. Thank you@NarendraModi, for your confidence in France and our industry," tweeted Macron.

"This important deal not only demonstrates the ever-deepening relations between India and France. But, are also reflections of India's successes and expectations in the civil aviation sector," Prime Minister Modi said.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Air India’s order for planes from Airbus as a "momentous deal for Airbus and Rolls-Royce".

"This is one of the biggest export deals to India in decades and a huge win for the UK's aerospace sector. With wings from Broughton and engines from Derby, this deal will support jobs around the country and help deliver one of our five priorities - growing the economy," tweeted Sunak.

(With agency inputs)