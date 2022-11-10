Joe Biden Plans To Meet Xi Jinping At G20, Says 'Will Lay Out Red Lines Over Taiwan'

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) said that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they gather next week in Bali. Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are and resolve areas of conflict, including over self-governed Taiwan. This would be their first encounter since they became presidents of the world's two largest economies.

Indirectly confirming his plans to meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Biden said that he will ask the Chinese President about the red lines and if there are any conflicts, then, Biden said, "work together on how to work it out". "What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what kind of -- what each of our red lines are," Biden as quoted by AFP said.

Biden said that he will seek to know what Xi believes to be in the critical national interest of China and "what I know to be the critical interests of the United States, and to determine whether or not they conflict with one another." If there are conflicts, Biden said he hoped to work together on "how to work it out."

The meeting of the two leaders holds significance as they have not met in person as Presidents but both have shown their dominance in their respective countries. While Xi Jinping secured a historic third term for his Communist Party, Biden's party Democrats showed strong results in the recently concluded midterm polls.

The two leaders know each other unusually well for two presidents, with Biden in 2011 travelling to China to spend time with Xi when they were both vice presidents. Eleven years later, tension has risen sharply over Taiwan with the Biden administration warning that China has stepped up its timeline to seize the self-governing democracy that it claims as part of its territory.

TAIWAN TANGLE

Xi’s government has criticized the Biden administration’s posture toward Taiwan which Beijing looks eventually to unify with the communist mainland as undermining China’s territorial integrity. The Chinese president also has suggested that Washington wants to stifle Beijing’s growing influence as it tries to overtake the U.S. as the world’s No. 1 economy.

Tensions over Taiwan have grown since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. Biden said that he’s “not willing to make any fundamental concessions” about the United States' Taiwan doctrine.

Under its “One China” policy, the United States recognizes the government in Beijing while allowing for informal relations and defence ties with Taipei. It takes a stance of “strategic ambiguity” toward the defence of Taiwan leaving it open to whether it would respond militarily was the island attacked.

Biden caused a stir in Asia in May when at a news conference in Tokyo, said “yes” when asked if he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded. The White House and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were quick to clarify that there was no change in U.S. policy.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as an encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step U.S. leaders say they don’t support. Pelosi is the highest-ranking elected American official to visit since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

(With Agencies Inputs)