If elected she would be the first-ever women to be the vice president of the United States and the first-ever Indian-American and African vice president of the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a first, Indian-origin California senator Kamala Harris has been selected by the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, as his Vice-Presidential running mate. This was the first time ever in America when a black woman was selected to compete on a major party's presidential ticket.

Described as a trailblazer by former US President Barack Obama, Kamala Harris is currently a US senator from California. Harris, 55, has African-Indian roots, as his father is from Jamaica and mother hailed from India.

Biden, 77, made the announcement in a text message to his supporters on Tuesday afternoon, ending days of suspense about a week ahead of his virtual Democratic National Convention that would formally nominate him as the party's candidate for the November 3 presidential elections.

“Joe Biden here. I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump. Add your name to welcome her to the team,” Biden said in the text message.

Biden said Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track. “Joe Biden is running to restore the soul of the nation and unite the country to move us forward. Joe knows more about the importance of the Vice Presidency than just about anyone, and he is confident that Kamala Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track,” the Biden campaign said.

Harris also tried her hands at the Presidential elections but her campaign could not take off and by the end of 2019, she withdrew from the race.

Daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris has known many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco — the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

She was also the first female African-American and Indian-origin to become California's attorney general. Harris became the first Indian-origin and second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer, who retired after 24 years.

Harris held the first event of her 2020 presidential campaign in Washington on the landmark campus of Howard University, from which Harris earned an undergraduate degree in 1986.

Harris was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley. After her parents divorced, she spent her high school years living in French-speaking Canada — her mother was teaching at McGill University in Montreal.

In 2010, Harris became the first black woman to be elected as California's Attorney General, overseeing the country's second-largest Justice Department, only behind the US Department of Justice.

In this capacity, she managed a USD 735 million budget and oversaw more than 4,800 attorneys and other employees. As California Attorney General, Kamala fought for families and won a USD20 billion settlement for California homeowners against big banks that were unfairly foreclosing on homes.

(With PTI Inputs)

