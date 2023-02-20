Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit To Kyiv, Meets Zelenskyy Ahead Of Russia-Ukraine War Anniversary

AHEAD of the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Using an official Twitter handle, President Biden himself informed the same and wrote, 'I'm in Kyiv Today'.

Biden in his meeting with Zelenskyy said that Washington would provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth USD 500 million.

Biden said the package would be announced on Tuesday and that Washington would also provide more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in Ukraine's possession.

The U.S. leader recalled the fears nearly a year ago that Russia's invasion forces might quickly take the Ukrainian capital.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said, jamming his finger for emphasis on his stand decorated with the U.S. and Ukrainian flags.

“Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you.”

On Twitter, President Joe wrote, "As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong," said Biden.

"Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram that Biden's visit was an "extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians" and posted a photo of the two leaders shaking hands.