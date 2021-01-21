An incoming White House official said that the upcoming bill prioritises keeping families together and ensures that the US stays a refuge for "those fleeing persecution".

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Joe Biden being sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States (US) will likely cheer the Indian diaspora as the new President is expected to send a comprehensive immigration bill to the Congress to remove the per-country cap for employment-based green cards.

As per a report, the bill, which is not public yet, is called as the 'US Citizenship Act of 2021' and will benefit thousands of Indian H-1B employees and IT officials, who are stuck in the employment-based green card backlog.

An incoming White House official, quoted by news agency PTI, said that the upcoming bill prioritises keeping families together and ensures that the US stays a refuge for "those fleeing persecution".

The bill also provides an immediate pathway to green cards for individuals who meet certain criteria as they were dreamers or have been recipients of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS), or are farmworkers and meet certain criteria, the official said.

"The bill also clears employment-based immigration backlogs by reducing those backlogs altogether, eliminating the per country. It makes it easier for graduates of US universities with advanced degrees, in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields to stay in the US. It also improves access to green cards for workers from the low wage sectors," the official said, as reported by PTI.

"It eliminates again, many of the unnecessary hurdles for employment-based green cards. The bill also includes the No Ban Act that prohibits discrimination based on religion and limits presidential authority to issue future bans," the official added.

The US remains the favourite destination for Indians but under the Trump administration, their efforts to immigrate to the US faced severe challenges. Though the Indo-US relationship thrived under Trump, the 45th US President had issued several orders under his term, impacting the Indian-American community.

However, with Biden assuming office on Wednesday, policymakers are hoping for a relaxed immigration regime for Indian diaspora that could provide a firm foundation for the relationship between New Delhi and Washington.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma