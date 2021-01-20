Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Swearing-in Ceremony: Joe Biden will be the 46th President of US, while Kamala Harris will create history as America's first woman, first black and the first South Asian to take over the office of Vice President.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Joe Bident and his deputy Kamala Harris will swear in as US President and Vice President respectively on January 20. The oath ceremony will take place on the West Front of the US Capitol building, which was stormed by pro-Trump supporters earlier this month.

Joe Biden will be the 46th President of US, while Kamala Harris will create history as America's first woman, first black and the first South Asian to take over the office of Vice President. Joe will take the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible, which will be held by his wife and First Lady-elect Jill Biden.

"After they take their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation", the official Inaugration website announced.

The inaugural ceremony will be hosted by award-winning American entertainer Keke Palmer while it will be attended by Hollywood celebs such as Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga among others. First Lady-elect Jill Biden and historians Doris Kearns Goodwin, Erica Armstrong Dubar are also expected to address the ceremony.

When will Joe Biden & Kamala Harris oath ceremony take place?

Their swearing-in ceremonies will begin at 10 pm as per the Indian Standard time, on January 20. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the US, the organisers are ensuring that people attending the event are safe and healthy. Apart from swearing-in, the event will also include the Pledge of Allegiance, musical performances, poetry reading and benediction ceremony.

Where to watch swearing-in?

The oath ceremony will be telecasted live on all major US networks including CNN, ABC, CBS, PBS, MSNBC and NBC. Also, the swearing-in will live stream on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris swearing-in ceremony is taking place in the US. So far, 2.4 crore Americans have been infected by the deadly virus while 3.9 lakh people have died.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv