Joe Biden noted that history is in the making as he will be sworn in as the President and Indian-origin Kamala Harris as the Vice President.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Joe Biden will be swearing-in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday with the message of unity and the enormous task of healing a bitterly divided country. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris will take charge as the vice president of the United States.

“I am honoured to be your next President and Commander in Chief,” Biden, 78, told his fellow Delawarians before boarding a private plane for Joint Air Force Base Andrews on his way to Washington DC. “I will always be a proud son of the state of Delaware,” he said.

In his maiden address to the United States soon after his swearing-in, Biden would deliver a forward-looking speech built around the theme of unity, advisors close to the President-elect said.

According to the advisors, in his first moments after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts after the clock strikes 12 noon (local time) at the West Front of the Capitol, Biden will speak about the need to bring the country together during an unprecedented moment of crisis.

He will reach out to all Americans, and call on every citizen to be part of meeting the extraordinary challenges facing fellow Americans, his advisors said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

Biden's “remarks will be a forward-looking vision for his presidency while addressing the moment we are living in as a country. The speech is built around the theme of unity,” said the advisors who were not authorized to speak to the press.

The speech is likely to last between 20 and 30 minutes. The theme of the speech is America United.

“As the President-elect would often say on the campaign trail, there is nothing this country cannot do when we do it together,” the advisors said.

Notably, Biden's speech writer is Indian American Vinay Reddy.

As many as 1,91,500 US flags and 56 pillars of light have been placed at National Mall in honour of Americans who can't attend inauguration of Biden and Harris due to COVID-19. The display is called 'Field of Flags'.

Biden on Tuesday led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have perished from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the novel coronavirus claimed its first U.S. life.

Ceremonies spearheaded by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris from the base of the Lincoln Memorial marked the federal government's first official nod to the staggering death toll from the pandemic.

"To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said to kick off a tribute that included observances in cities across the country.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta