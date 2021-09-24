New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first-ever bilateral meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden took place on Friday where the two leaders discussed a range of topics including Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The high-profile meet, which was the first face-to-face meet between the two leaders, also witnessed some light-hearted moments with US President Joe Biden talking about his possible India connection. Biden recalled a story about a man with the Biden surname writing to him when he was first elected as a Senator in 1972.

#WATCH | Washington DC: PM Narendra Modi tells US President Joe Biden, "You mentioned about people in India with 'Biden' surname. You had discussed the same with me. I hunted for some documents. I have brought them with me. Maybe these will help you out." pic.twitter.com/5JMAPInCmp — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Recalling the incident when he was in Mumbai as the US vice president in 2013, Biden said that he was asked if he has any relatives in India. "I said I'm not sure but when I was elected as a 29-year-old kid in 1972 before I was sworn in, I got a letter from a person named Biden, last name, from Mumbai. I was never able to follow up," he said.

He said that the next morning, the press told him that there were five Bidensn living in India. Elaborating more on this, Biden jokingly said, "there was a Captain George Biden in the East India tea company. That is hard for an Irish person to admit. I shouldn't be so casual. I hope you are able to understand the humour. The end result was that he apparently stayed and married an Indian woman."

"I have never been able to track it down so the whole purpose of this meeting is to help me figure it out," Biden said, triggering laughter among those present in the meeting room, including Prime Minister Modi.

The delegation-level talks between PM Modi and US President Biden began here at the White House on Friday. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as US President in January this year.

Underlining the importance of the business ties between the two countries, PM Modi told US President Joe Biden that there is much to be done in the field of trade. During the meeting with US President Biden, PM Modi praised him for his efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and promoting Quad. Meanwhile, Biden said that ties between the US and India can help in solving "a lot of global challenges".

