Joe Biden Invokes Mahatma Gandhi On Independence Day 2022, Calls India, US 'Indispensable Partner'

United States President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated India on 75 years of its independence and said that Washington and New Delhi are "indispensable partners" and would continue to work together to address global challenges in the future. In his statement, Biden said the Indian-American community has also made the US a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation.

"The United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," he said. "India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity."

The US President also lauded Mahatma Gandhi, whose message of "truth and non-violence" has guided India in its "democratic journey". Concluding his statement, Biden said both the country will continue to "stand together to defend the rules-based order".

"I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world," he said.

Besides Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also wished India on its 75th Independence Day and called the 75 years of diplomatic relations "meaningful".

"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our warmest wishes to the people of India as they celebrate 75 years of independence on August 15," Blinken said in a statement. "On this important day, we reflect on the democratic values that we share, and we honor the people of India who are, together, building an even brighter future."

Blinken noted that their meaningful diplomatic relationship has completed 75 years and its strategic partnership touches everything from climate to trade to vibrant people-to-people ties.

"I am confident that, as two great democracies, our partnership will continue to contribute to the security and prosperity of our peoples and the global good. Happy Independence Day, India!," he added.