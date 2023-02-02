Joe Biden Invites PM Modi For State Visit To US Ahead Of G20 Summit In September: Report

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit America later this year at the invitation of US President Joe Biden who has reportedly invited him for a state visit in the summer. According to a report by the news agency PTI, Joe Biden's invitation has been accepted in principle and both Indian and US officials are engaged in discussing mutually convenient dates.

"However, the plan for PM Modi's visit is still in the early stages of logistical planning", PTI further quoted multiple sources as saying. Officials from both countries are looking for appropriate dates in June and July this year. India will be hosting a series of events related to the G-20 leading to the summit in September which will be attended by Biden among other world leaders.

Modi's visit to the US, expected to be of 2-3 days, will likely include an address to the joint session of the US Congress and a state dinner at the White House. However, the PTI report further stated that the people familiar with the development did not reveal when this invitation was delivered and who delivered this personal invitation from Biden to the Prime Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, a senior administration official said that Biden believes the partnership between India and the United States, which are the world's leading knowledge economies, is essential to address major global challenges.

"President Biden views that as two of the world's leading knowledge economies, this partnership is essential. He believes that no successful and enduring effort to address any of the major challenges that the world faces today, whether we're looking at food or energy or health security, the climate crisis, or upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific, going to work without a US-India partnership at its heart," he said as quoted by PTI.

"The US really views that this is in our strategic interest to support India's rise as a global power. We see that in both the Quad and as India's Presidency of the G-20. This describes a greater vision of this coherent US-Indo Pacific strategy that requires that both the US and India pull closer together and overcome long-standing obstacles to doing so," he added.

Reports of Biden's invitation to PM Modi came a day after India's National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval along with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan launched the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies or iCET, which officials on both sides described as a "Next Big Thing" in the bilateral relationship of the two countries.