New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were briefly evacuated from their vacation home on Saturday (local time) after a small private plane mistakenly entered the restricted airspace in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. According to the statement by the White House, there was no threat to Biden or his family and precautionary measures were taken.

After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home. The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.”

"A preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance," U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, as quoted by Reuters, said.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 1 pm ET (10:30 pm IST), caused confusion in downtown Rehoboth Beach on a busy weekend, with the presidential motorcade racing through town before returning to the Bidens' residence. A Secret Service official said precautionary security measures were taken, but there was no significant threat to the president.

Earlier in August 2017 an unarmed Russian Air Force jet flew over the US Capitol, the Pentagon, CIA headquarters and Joint Base Andrews at low altitude. The flight was part of the Treaty on Open Skies, which allows military aircraft from the US and Russia and other nations to fly aerial observation flights to observe military sites of the 34 signatory nations, reports CNN.

Citing law enforcement source, CNN had reported that the plane also overflew Camp David, the Presidential retreat in the Catoctin Mountains, the Trump National Golf Course in Virginia and Mount Weather, one of the US government's secret relocation bunkers.

(With Reuters, ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan