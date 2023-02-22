'Ukraine Will Never Be A Victory For Russia': Joe Biden Denounces 'Dictator' Putin After Kyiv Visit

AHEAD of the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion, US President Joe Biden denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin and said the Ukraine war will never be a victory for Russia. Adding, Biden vowed to continue support for war-hit Ukraine.

"A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people's love of liberty, brutality will never grind down the will of the free. "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia -- never," Biden told the crowd of several thousand people gathered outside the Royal Castle, AFP reported.

The statement from Biden came during his speech at Warsaw in Poland where he fiercely defended the concepts of freedom and democracy, praised the Ukrainian people for their resistance to Russian aggression, and emphasised the strength of the international community, particularly NATO and other democracies around the world, in supporting Ukraine.

Speaking a day after his surprise trip to the Ukrainian capital, Biden, as quoted by AFP said, "Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most importantly it stands free".

On Tuesday, Biden was in Ukraine to mark the anniversary of the "Russian invasion" of the East European country. The White House termed Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine as "unprecedented in modern times".

The trip was planned in hurry. Earleir, White House Officials had repeatedly been saying that the US President only plans to visit Warsaw in Poland for a two-day trip.

This time, however, the trip was made in a very hush-hush manner. "It was risky and should leave no doubt in anyone's mind that Joe Biden is a leader who takes commitment seriously," Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director, said.

Meanwhile, Biden also responded to an anti-West speech made by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday. US President said, "The West is not plotting to attack Russia." Adding that, Biden said millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbours are not the enemy."