Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (New York local time) criticised his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, but clarified that US forces will not engage in the conflict. However, he announced that the US will close the American airspace for all Russian flights.

In his first formal "State of the Union" address, Biden said the US stands with the people of Ukraine, adding his government will assemble a "dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs." He said the US will also seize the yachts, luxury apartments, and private jets of Russian oligarchs.

"The US and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory with full force of our collective power. Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. Putin may gain makes gains on the battlefield but he'll have to continue to pay a high price over the long run," Biden said.

"Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people, and he will never weaken the resolve of the free world," the US President added.

In the prime time speech, Biden accused Putin of waging a "premeditated and unprovoked" war against Ukraine and also signaled steps to hobble Russia's military in the future.

He also touched upon some of the key successes of the year old administration and his policy perspective to some of the key challenges being faced by the nation, both on the domestic and international front.

"Throughout our history we've learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising," Biden said.

"Putin's war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn't respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready," he noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma