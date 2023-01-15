Classified Papers Found At Joe Biden's Delaware Home May Hurt His Re-Election Bid

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media at the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, December 22, 2022. (REUTERS/File Photo)

US President Joe Biden has landed in soup after it was revealed that he stored classified documents at his Delaware home. The documents are from the time when he was the vice president of the United States. In a major political headache for him and the Democratic party, the revelations come just ahead of a difficult re-election bid in the 2024 US Presidential elections.

Biden began 2023 on a positive note, with Democrats' hopes kept afloat by unexpectedly strong midterm election results. Further, inflation has declined, and the opposition Republican Party has experienced internal chaos in full public view, with the long-drawn election of speaker of the House of Representatives.

The 80-year-old US president, looked to ride that wave into an announcement that he will make another run for the White House. The announcement is expected as soon as next month, after the State of the Union address on February 7, Reuters cited its sources as saying.

But Attorney General Merrick Garland's naming of a special counsel on Thursday to probe the Biden administration's document handling has neutralised Democrats' ability to target former President Donald Trump, Republicans' top 2024 candidate so far, over classified documents.

"It basically ... is a huge gift to Trump," said David Axelrod, a former political adviser to President Barack Obama. Axelrod said the latest developments were an "embarrassment" because Biden criticized his predecessor after the FBI found classified government documents during a court-ordered search of Trump's Florida resort.

"He's been on a huge run here. And he had a lot of momentum going, and this is a bump in the road," Axelrod said.

After Biden aides found classified documents at his residence in Delaware, including some in his garage, and at a Washington think tank he was associated with, Biden's counsel said on Saturday that he had found five additional pages with classified markings at the president's home.

The White House has promised to cooperate with the Department of Justice investigation and says the documents were inadvertently misplaced. It has declined to elaborate, citing the Justice Department probe.

In September Biden called Trump's handling of classified documents "totally irresponsible." The former president, responding to the latest developments on his Truth Social platform, questioned when Biden's homes would be searched. Trump announced his own re-election bid last year.

Biden has pushed infrastructure and climate change legislation through Congress and led democratic nations' united response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But he faces lackluster approval ratings and concerns about his age as he looks to 2024.