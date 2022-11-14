Biden, Xi Hold In-Person Talks, US President Says 'Our Responsibility To Manage Differences'

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali (Reuters Image)

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the first time in person on Monday, ever since Biden took office nearly two years ago. The long-awaited talks come amid increasing economic and security tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence.

The meeting took place during the G-20 Summit that is being held in Bali, Indonesia. The leaders, meanwhile, shook their hands and greeted each other. As they started the conversation, Biden said he and Xi have a “responsibility” to show that their nations can “manage our differences” and identify areas of mutual cooperation.

"We spent a lot of time together back in the day when we were both vice presidents and it's just great to see you," Biden told Xi as he put an arm around him, adding in remarks delivered in front of reporters that he was committed to keeping lines of communication open on a personal and government level.

"As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from ... turning into conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation."

Xi Jinping, on the other hand, added that he hoped the pair would “elevate the relationship”. He said that as leaders of two major countries, they needed to chart their course, find the right direction and elevate their relationship. Xi added he looked forward to working with Biden to bring the relationship back on the right track.

Biden, while participating in a gathering of southeast Asian nations before leaving for Indonesia told reporters in Phnom Penh, "We have very little misunderstanding." "We just got to figure out where the red lines are and ... what are the most important things to each of us going into the next two years."

Biden further added, "His circumstance has changed, to state the obvious, at home." Speaking about his own situation he said, "I know I'm coming in stronger."

Meanwhile, relations between the US and China have grown more strained under successive American administrations, as economic, trade, human rights, and security differences have come to the fore.

As president, Biden has repeatedly taken China to task for human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, crackdowns on democracy activists in Hong Kong, coercive trade practices, military provocations against self-ruled Taiwan, and differences over Russia's prosecution of its war against Ukraine.

Tensions flared even higher when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., visited Taiwan in August, prompting China to retaliate with military drills and the firing of ballistic missiles into nearby waters.

The Biden administration also blocked exports of advanced computer chips to China last month — a national security move that bolsters U.S. competition against Beijing. Chinese officials quickly condemned the restrictions.

