Joe Biden An 'Enemy Of State': Donald Trump Moves To Election Mode With Pennsylvania Rally

Former US president Donald Trump while speaking from the White House. (Photo: Reuters)

Donald Trump, former president of the United States (US), on Saturday (local time) launched a scathing attack at his successor Joe Biden and called the incumbent US president an "enemy of the state". Trump, 76, made the remarks during a rally at Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania.

In his address, Trump attacked Biden over his address at Philadelphia and said that he gave "the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech" that was ever delivered by an US president.

"Vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and enemies of the state. You’re all enemies of the state," he said. "He’s the enemy of the state if you want to know the truth."

Trump, making his first public appearance since the August 8 raid, continued and claimed that "equality and democracy are under assault" by "MAGA forces", alluding to his Make America Great Again movement.

"We are the ones trying to save our democracy, very simple. The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right," the former US president said.

Trump's attack at Biden comes a day after the US president warned Americans that his predecessor and his die-hard followers are trying to "undermine" democracy. In an address in a prime-time speech from the iconic Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden said "equality and democracy" are under assault in the US.

His address comes two months before the mid-term elections, which will decide the power balance in Washington.

"Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans represent extremism that threatens our very republic. MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution," Biden, a Democrat, said.

"There's no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans," he said, referring to Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.