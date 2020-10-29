An Equality and Human Rights Commission report had found serious failings in the Labour Party's leadership in addressing anti-semitism during Corbyn's tenure as its president. Following this, Corbyn had stated that the scale of the problem had been overstated in the report for political reasons.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party for his comments on a report by Equality and Human Rights Commission concerning anti-semitism. In a statement, the party said on Thursday that Corbyn has also been stripped of the Labour whip in the House of Commons.

"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation," the statement read, as quoted in a report by Reuters

"He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party," it added.

An EHRC report had found serious failings in the Labour Party's leadership in addressing anti-semitism during Corbyn's tenure as its president. Following this, Corbyn had stated that the scale of the problem had been overstated in the report for political reasons.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja