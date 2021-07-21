Jeff Bezos posted the video on Instagram in which his brother Mark, Wally Funk, and Olive Daemen can be seen floating inside the New Sphered- the first commercial system for suborbital space tourism.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: As Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin spacecraft crew launched into space on Tuesday (July 20), the CEO of Amazon, Bezos shared a video of him and other crew members doing somersaults in space during the suborbital flight.

Bezos posted the video on Instagram in which his brother Mark, Wally Funk, and Olive Daemen can be seen floating inside the New Sphered- the first commercial system for suborbital space tourism. “This is how it starts. #gradatimferociter,” Bezos captioned the video on Instagram referring to Blue Origin's motto which means “Step by Step, Ferociously".

The 93-seconds long video clip shows the crew members enjoying the near zero-gravity outside the Earth’s atmosphere after travelling above the Kármán Line- the internationally-recognised boundary of space. As the crew was performing somersaults, the majestic Earth was visible in the background. One could see it through the huge windows of the spacecraft.

“Fantastic...that’s great...I love it,” the 82-year-old Wally Funk, who became the oldest person to have flown in space can also be heard saying in the video.

The New Shepard rocket took off from Blue Origin’s private launch site in the West Texas desert. The flight safely touched down after about 10 minutes of an exciting journey. It is the first human spaceflight from Blue Origin. It is also the first time in history that a commercial company launched a privately funded and built spacecraft from a private launch range with astronauts on board.

"Every astronaut who's been up into space, they say that it changes them ... they look at it and they're kind of amazed and awestruck by the Earth and its beauty, but also by its fragility, and I can vouch for that," Bezos said after successfully completing his flight.

Earlier, billionaire Richard Branson also flew into space becoming the first to fly above Earth’s atmosphere on his Virgin Galactic’s rocket ship.

