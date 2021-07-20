The crew with Bezos, his brother and two others lifted off from the company's West Texas launch site at 6:40 PM (IST) and touched down back on Earth exactly ten minutes after.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos completed his voyage to the outer space along with three others on Tuesday, in what Bezos-owned spaceflight company ‘Blue Origin’ called ‘a historic day’. The day comes fifty two years after astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first feet to be placed on Moon on July 20, 1969.

Bezos was joined by brother Mark, an 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliven Daemen, the youngest so far to explore outer space in the short voyage on Tuesday.

Blue Planet citing the “scheduling conflicts” said that the most anticipated anonymous winner of an auction seat in the space flight could not travel.

The crew with Bezos, his brother and two others lifted off from the company's West Texas launch site at 6:40 PM (IST) and touched down back on Earth exactly ten minutes after.

The 60-feet-tall fully autonomous New Shepard contained a reusable rocket booster and a capsule that was released at a height of about 100 km above the earth’s surface.

Coasting upward along an unpowered trajectory, Bezos and his crewmates enjoyed about three minutes of weightlessness, free to unstrap and float about the cabin as it reached a high point of just above 62 miles (100 km), CBS News reported.

The reusable New Shepard booster headed back to Earth on its own after a few minutes that the capsule spent off the edge of space. It reportedly landed about 5 km away from the launch site.

T-1 minute and counting. Thousands of people over the years have helped #NewShepard reach this historic moment in human spaceflight history. Godspeed to New Shepard’s first crew! Watch live on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr. #NSFirstHumanFlight — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Liftoff! #NewShepard has cleared the tower with Jeff, Mark, Wally, and Oliver on board. #NSFirstHumanFlight — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

#NewShepard has reached Max-Q. The astronauts are experiencing a real rocket ride to space today. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Mission Control has confirmed separation of the capsule from the booster. Jeff, Mark, Wally and Oliver are now unbuckling their harnesses and experiencing weightlessness. #NSFirstHumanFlight — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

The capsule has just reached apogee. Our crew is now experiencing life-changing views of Earth from above the Kármán Line. #NSFirstHumanFlight — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Three chutes! The capsule is now descending with our crew at a comfortable 16 mph / 26 km/h on their way to touchdown in the West Texas desert. #NSFirstHumanFlight — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Capsule, touchdown! Welcome home to #NewShepard’s first astronaut crew. A truly historic day. #NSFirstHumanFlight — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Earlier, on July 11, Richard Branson, British billionaire and the founder of Virgin Galactic, had travelled to the edge of the space.

Branson’s and Bezos’ spaceflights set off the road ahead for commercial space travel for common individuals (albeit the rich commoners for the near future), likely to be kicked off by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

