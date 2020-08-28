Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran News Desk: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign from his position, reported news agency Reuters. According to the report, Abe, 65, wants "to avoid causing problems to the government due to a worsening of his chronic health condition".

According to local media reports, Abe is set address a press conference on Friday in which he will likely explain the reason for his resignation from the prime minister's post. "The resignation is a done deal," Reuters quoted source close to a senior official in Abe's Liberal Democratic Party as saying.

However, Japanese Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has not issued a statement regarding Abe's resignation but reports suggest that the prime minister recently met top rulin officials at the party headquarters.

Following reports of Abe's resignation, Tokyo stocks tumbled more than 2 per cent on Friday.

Meanwhile, this will be the second time when Abe will resign from the prime minister's post. The 65-year-old in 2007 had abruptly resigned from his post because of an "inflammatory bowel disease". He, however, won the 2012 general elections with a huge majority and returned to the office.

Speculation about Abe's health has been swirling for weeks but reached fever pitch in recent days after he made two separate trips to hospital for unspecified medical checks. However, ruling party officials suggest that "Abe's health is fine".

The 65-year-old, who is the longest serving Japanese Prime Minister, had recently taken a three day break and made an unannounced hospital visit on August 17 where he stayed for more than seven hours for medical checks.

Abe, meanwhile, is under constant pressure over his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the country. According to media reports, Abe's popularity in Japan has also dropped by 30 per cent due to the coronavirus pandemic and scandals among ruling party members.

