Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran News Desk: Japan's Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of Shinzo Abe, is set to become the next Prime Minister of the country.

Suga on Monday won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election, receiving 377 votes. The 71-year-old has now virtually secured the way for him to become the Prime Minister of Japan in a parliamentary vote this week.

After being elected as the new ruling party leader, Suga has said that he will pursue his predecessor's "Abenomics" recipe of hyper-easy monetary policy, government spending and reform and follow a diplomatic line centred on the US-Japan security alliance, reported news agency Reuters.

Suga has been the right-hand man of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and claims that he is a reformist. Suga has also credited himself for those efforts in achieving a booming foreign tourism industry in Japan, lowering cellphone bills and bolstering agricultural exports.

Compared to his political skills at home, Suga has hardly travelled overseas, and his diplomatic skills are unknown, though he is largely expected to pursue Abe's priorities.

Meanwhile, Shinzo Abe had resigned from the Prime Minister's post last month, citing 'chronic health condition'. He had offered his apologies for his resignation, saying he was "unable to fulfil the mandate from the people with confidence".

"I cannot be prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post," Abe had said at a press conference.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to the people of Japan for leaving my post with one year left in my term of office, and amid the coronavirus woes, while various policies are still in the process of being implemented," he added.

This is Abe's second resignation as Japanese Prime Minister. He had also resigned from his position in 2007, citing ill-health.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma