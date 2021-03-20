A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Saturday evening off the northeastern coast after which a tsunami warning was issued.

Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran News Desk: A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Saturday evening off the northeastern coast, said the country's meteorological agency while issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.

The Japanese meteorological agency said that the earthquake struck at around 6.09 pm on Saturday in Pacific waters off the Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles).

However, no damage or any kind of injury has been reported from Miyagi so far and the local authorities are inspecting the status of the region's nuclear plants.

The quake and tsunami advisory come not long after Japan marked 10 years since the catastrophic 9.0-magnitude earthquake of March 11, 2011, that triggered a killer tsunami and the Fukushima meltdown.

The so-called triple disaster affected Japan's northeast, including Miyagi.

Last month, the region was also shaken by another strong quake that injured dozens.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma