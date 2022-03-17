Tokyo (Japan) | Jagran News Desk: At least four people lost their whole dozen others were left injured after an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hit the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, forcing authorities to issue a tsunami warning. The powerful quake has brought back the memories of the 9.0 earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago that left thousands dead.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in eight points:

1. The earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), hit at 11.36 pm local time near the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometres.

2. Initially, the earthquake was measured at 7.3, but the JMA revised it to 7.4 later.

3. 'Low-risk' tsunami advisory was also issued after waves of 30 centimeters (11 inches) reached shore in Ishinomaki, about 390 kilometers (242 miles) northeast of Tokyo.

4. Due to the earthquake, massive power outage was also reported from various parts of Japan that left thousands of people without power. Power companies, however, are working to assess damage.

5. Tohoku Electric Power Co - which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster - has said it expected most will have supply restored later in the day.

6. Meanwhile, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has said a fire alarm went off at the turbine building of No. 5 reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi but there was no actual fire. Water pumps for the spent fuel cooling pool at two of the four reactors at Fukushima Daini briefly stopped, but later resumed operation.

7. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has informed the Parliament that four people died during the quake, adding that a probe has been ordered. He said the government is also assessing damages.

8. Please first take action to save your life, Kishida said in a Tweet.

