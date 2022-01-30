Kyiv/ Moscow/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The situation in eastern Europe has become highly unpredictable and critical with tensions between Russia and Ukraine reaching an all-time high. Russia, despite consistent warnings from the United States (US) and its allies, has increased the build-up of troops near Ukraine, spurring fears that it could launch a full-scale invasion.

The government in Kyiv has warned that Russia is trying to destabilise the situation in Ukraine and is pleading for help. Recently, it also held a key meeting with top military officials of the US to discuss the situation in eastern Europe.

"The military leaders continued to exchange assessments of the evolving security environment in Eastern Europe. Ukraine has the right to be independent, to maintain territorial integrity and sovereignty," said the Pentagon in a statement on Saturday.

"The Chairman reiterated the US policy to continue to support an independent Ukraine and their goals, and our continued effort to enhance their ability to protect themselves."

Why is Russia threatening Ukraine?

In Ukraine, which was once a part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR), Russian is widely spoken and the two countries share vast heritage culture. However, Moscow has been resisting Ukraine's move towards European institutions, particularly the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

In 2014, Ukrainians had deposed their pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in early 2014 after which Russia annexed Crimea. Crimea, which is largely dominated by a Russian-speaking population, was transferred to Ukraine in 1954 by Nikita Khrushchev.

Is Russia planning to invade Ukraine again?

Though Kremlin has refuted the allegations that it might invade Ukraine, it has increased the build-up of troops near the border between the two countries. It is estimated that around 1 lakh troops have been deployed by Russia near Ukraine borders.

Russia has "ratcheted up its threats and amassed nearly 100,000 forces on Ukraine's border, which it could double on relatively short order," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned on January 19.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the US and its allies have not addressed Moscow's main security demands in their standoff over Ukraine but that it was ready to keep talking.

"Attention was drawn to the fact that the US and NATO replies did not take into account Russia's principal concerns," Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron, adding that he would study the responses provided by Washington and NATO this week before deciding on further action.

So what will the US do if Russia invades Ukraine?

So far, NATO has also increased its troops in the region. However, NATO is not expected to help Ukraine militarily as it is not a member of the alliance. However, Kyiv is a close partner and was promised eventual membership of the alliance at a NATO summit in 2008.

Currently, the US and its allies are sending weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank missiles, small arms and boats. It has also offered more talks with Russia to find a solution.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma