Russia on Wednesday announced its military drills in annexed Crimea have ended and troops are returning to permanent bases, a move that is expected to de-escalate tensions between Kremlin and the West.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia had also announced that its military personnel deployed near the Ukrainian border are returning to their bases after "completing their objectives."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Kremlin does not want a war but need an assurance that Kyiv will not be allowed to enter the United States-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance.

"As for whether we want this, of course not. That is why we proposed negotiations that should result in an arrangement guaranteeing equal security for all, including our country," he said after hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.

Why Russia does not want Ukraine to join NATO?

Ukraine was a member of the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR). It is not a part of the NATO alliance at present, but one of its "enhanced opportunity partners". This status, which has also been given to Australia and Sweden, is given to those countries that have "made significant contributions to NATO-led operations and missions."

However, Russia believes if Ukraine joins NATO, then it would a threat to its borders. It should be noted that several former Soviet nations - Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania - have already joined NATO.

Putin has said Russia needs "reliable and long-term security guarantees from the United States (US) and its allies that would exclude any further NATO moves eastward and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten us in close vicinity to Russian territory."

"We aren’t demanding any special conditions for ourselves and realize that any agreements must take interests of Russia and all Euro-Atlantic countries into account," Putin had said in December last year. "A calm and stable situation must be ensured for all and is needed for all without exclusion."

So will Ukraine join NATO?

In 2008, NATO heads of government had said that Ukraine and Georgia "will become members" of the alliance. However, it did not say when and how, but that statement increased Russia's concerns.

On Tuesday, Ukraine also quashed rumours that it might not join NATO to avoid war with Russia. "We might – especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it," Vadym Prystaiko, a top Ukrainian official, told BBC Ukraine.

