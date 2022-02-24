Kyiv | Jagran World Desk: After months of mounting tension, Russia on Thursday (February 24) unleashed an attack on Ukraine on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, who announced a "special military operation" on the country. Within minutes of Putin's short televised address, at about 5 am Ukrainian time, explosions were heard near major Ukrainian cities, including the capital city of Kyiv.

"Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine," Putin said in his address.

"To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me," he added.

Here's a timeline of events explaining why Russia attacked Ukraine.

1. A former Soviet state, Ukraine gained independence in 1991 following the collapse of the USSR but struggled economically and has continued to endure corruption and authoritarianism.

2. It remained politically close to Russia but in 2014, following the ouster of pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, Russia annexed the strategically valuable Crimea peninsula.

3. Separately, Russian-backed groups in the Donetsk and Luhansk (regions in Ukraine) falling on Russia's border seized government buildings, police, and special police stations in several cities and held unrecognized status referendums.

4. Then in January 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to let Ukraine join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), which angered Russia.

5. Russia massed troops near Ukraine`s borders in what it says were training exercises. In October 2021, Ukraine used a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone for the first time in eastern Ukraine, angering Russia.

6. In January 2022, U.S. and Russian diplomats failed to narrow differences on Ukraine. Soon, Russian forces started arriving in Belarus, to the north of Ukraine, for joint drills. On January 24, NATO put forces on standby and reinforced eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

7. Russia demanded that the West gives a legally binding guarantee that NATO will not hold any military activity in eastern Europe and Ukraine.

8. On February 4, Putin won Chinese support for his demand that Ukraine not be allowed to join NATO at Beijing Winter Olympics.

9. U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Michael Carpenter on February 18 said Russia has probably massed between 169,000-190,000 personnel in and near Ukraine. Soon after, on February 21, Putin signed a decree recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.

10. Russia and Ukraine had signed the Minsk peace accord to solve the armed conflict in east Ukraine, however, the crisis has continued.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha