New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Ney York where he will address the 76th United Nations General Assembly Session at around 6:30 pm IST. During his address today, PM Modi is likely to focus on "pressing global challenges" including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.' The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York.

Meanwhile, the UNGA follows long-standing traditions which were built during the days of the inception of the United Nations. Everything from the order of speakers, to the length of their speeches, is laid down in a complex set of conventions and bylaws. The General Assembly Debate is divided into two segments each day — a morning session and an afternoon session.

In one of the long-standing traditions, Brazil has been the first speaker at the annual debate since the 10th session of the UNGA took place in 1955. After Brazil, the United States of America (USA) is the second to address the delegation of different countries. The practice has been going on for 6 decades now. After the first two speeches, the order of speakers is not fixed and is based on factors such as the level of representation, and the importance of the speaker representing the country.

Why Brazil is the first speaker at the UNGA?

Brazil has been the first speaker at the UNGA annual general debate for over six decades now. While some assume that the order is determined alphabetically, this is not the case. This tradition dates back to the early years of the United Nations, following its formation soon after the end of World War II.

During the early days of its formation, many countries show hesitancy in addressing the UNGA first. However, Brazil became the first country to volunteer and addressed the general debate first. Since the 10th Session in 1955, Brazil has always spoken first, followed by the United States, with only a few exceptions.

Meanwhile, some people also say that this tradition of the UN started in 1947 when Brazil's top diplomat Oswaldo Aranha presided over the Assembly’s First Special Session. He was also elected as the President of the second session of the UNGA. This year also, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro kept the tradition going by delivering the opening speech at the international forum on Tuesday.

