Toronto | Jagran News Desk: Amid Canada's biggest pandemic protest to date, truckers continued to storm the country's capital, Ottawa, on Wednesday (February 2) and showed no signs of leaving. PM Justin Trudeau called the Ottawa protesters a "fringe minority" and said they reflected the proliferation of "disinformation and misinformation online". Earlier, Trudeau and his family were moved to an undisclosed location due to the protest.

Here's all you need to know about the Canada protests.

Why are the truckers protesting?

Upset with a new measure that would require unvaccinated Canadian truckers crossing the two nations' boundary to quarantine once they have returned home, a coalition of truckers and conservative groups began to organize the cross-country drive that began in western Canada.

When did it all begin?

The protests originated from the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers that travelled across Canada for several days before arriving in the capital city of Ottawa on January 29.

What all has happened during the protests?

Although demonstrators have been mostly peaceful, the behaviour of some members of the crowd has been strongly criticized. Police have opened investigations into several reported incidents, including footage of a woman dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial. Nazi symbolism was seen on protest signs.

What has been the reaction of the authorities?

The police on Tuesday (February 1) moved to end a protest convoy of trucks and other vehicles that had been blocking a major US border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, since Saturday (January 29). It turned violent after some protesters breached police barriers to join the demonstration, authorities told news agency Associated Press.

What did PM Trudeau say?

Though Trudeau and his family have been quarantined at an undisclosed location, he had sharp words for those causing turmoil. "Canadians were shocked and frankly disgusted by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital," he said on February 1.

"I want to be very clear: We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans," he added.

