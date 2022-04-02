New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the world witnessed a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases lately, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned the nations about a new COVID-19 variant, which, as per the global health body, is a hybrid strain of two Omicron variants -- BA.1 and BA.2. The WHO has also said that the XE variant may prove to be the most transmissible variant the world has ever seen since the outbreak of coronavirus in 2019.

As per a report by the WHO, the XE variant, however, accounts for a small fraction of cases at present, but has a growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to the BA.2 sub-variant which was until now the most contagious known strain of Covid-19. The XE variant was first detected in the United Kingdom and since then nearly 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed, the WHO report said.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that it will continue to monitor and assess the public health risk related to XE and will share updates as further evidence becomes available. The WHO added that it is also monitoring another recombinant variant known as XD, which is a hybrid of Delta and Omicron. It has been found mostly in France, Denmark and Belgium.

All You Need To Know About XE Variant:

What is the XE variant?

XE is a new variant of COVID-19 which has been detected recently in the United Kingdom. The XE variant, as reported by WHO, is a hybrid version of two Omicron strains, BA.1 and BA.2. A study by UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also termed the XE variant a recombinant strain. A recombinant strain is one that is made up of two previously-distinct variants. It only accounts for a small fraction of cases across the globe at the moment.

Where and when it was first detected?

As per the report by the WHO, the XE variant was first reported in the United Kingdom on January 19. Since then, less than 600 sequences have been reported and have been confirmed. "The XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the UK on January 19 and less than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since," noted WHO.

Is it more contagious than previous COVID-19 mutations?

Initial studies on the new variant, XE, suggest that it has a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to the BA.2 variant, which is till now the most transmissible strain of COVID-19 globally. However, the WHO said that further studies are required to understand more about this new variant.

"Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation," the global health body added. Until significant differences in characteristics, including severity and transmission, are noted in the XE mutant, it will continue to be categorised as part of the Omicron variant, as per the WHO.

What are recombinant mutations?

As per a study by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), three new recombinant strains are currently circulating - XD, XE and XF. Recombinant variants can be made when multiple strains infect a person at the same time. The different mutations interact during replication and mix up their genetic material forming a new combination.

XD refers to the hybrid of Delta x BA.1 lineage of Omicron. According to virologist Tom Peacock from Imperial College London, XD's spread to more than one country and its inclusion of the more severe Delta make it a strain to watch out for. XE is the hybrid of BA.1 x BA.2 sub-variants of Omicron. It has been found in Britain and shown evidence of community transmission. XF is another hybrid of Delta x BA.1 lineage of Omicron.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan