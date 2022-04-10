Islamabad | Jagran News Desk: Following the intense week-long political drama, Imran Khan was ousted from power and his position as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday after losing the no-trust vote in the National Assembly, ending his five-year tenure prematurely. Khan's ouster came as the Opposition demanded the former cricketer's resignation and initiated a no-confidence motion in the Parliament against him. However, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had rejected the no-confidence motion only to be mandated by the Supreme Court of the country later on Thursday, paving way for Khan's ouster.

After his ouster, Imran Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy."

Here's what happened so far and what's next for the country

What happened?

An Opposition coalition in Pakistan had demanded Khan's resignation and asked for a no-confidence motion resolution in the National Assembly. After days of political drama, on Saturday, 174 members voted in favour of the resolution. As a result, the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was passed in the National Assembly ousting his government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from power.

The proceedings were adjourned several times and there were even reports of delay in the no-trust-vote. However, the Supreme Court decided to open its doors late at midnight to bring the crisis to its climax. Soon after, the majority in the 342-member House dethroned Khan, making him the first sitting prime minister in the history of Pakistan to be removed from office through a no-confidence motion.

What's next?

After Khan's exit, Leader of the Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is posed to become the country's next prime minister. The election for the post could take place when the National Assembly reconvenes at 2 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has accepted a petition seeking an inquiry into the alleged foreign conspiracy suggested by Khan and his party claiming that foreign power is involved in the political crisis to topple the Pakistan government in collusion with Opposition parties. The matter will be heard on Monday.

