Almaty/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk : Over 150 people have died and nearly 6,000 have been arrested in Kazakhstan after violent demonstrations erupted in the Central Asian republic this week, news agency AFP reported citing Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry.

Of at least 164 people who were killed during clashes between protestors and security forces, 103 were killed in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city. Kazakh authorities said earlier on Sunday that 16 police personnel had been killed and 1,300 security officers were injured in the clashes with demonstrators.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday had said that he authorised police and the military to shoot to kill to restore order.

In Almaty, demonstrators seized the control of several government buildings and set some on fire, Associated Press reported. Following these developments, a nationwide state of emergency was declared in Kazakhstan that has not been lifted as of now.

Kazakhstan unrest: What started the demonstrations?

In Kazakhstan’s western oil town of Zhanaozen, people on the first day of 2022 woke up with the news of doubling of the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) that people use the most to power their cars. Residents from nearby cities banded into protests which soon got spread across the country. No protest leaders have emerged so far despite some demonstrations comprising of as many as 10,000 people.

Order has been restored: Kazakh President’s Office

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said on Sunday that the order had been restored as authorities regained the control of the buildings that were earlier occupied by the demonstrators. Tokayev claims that the demonstrations were stoked by “terrorists” with foreign backing. The statement from President’s office on Sunday said that the detentions included “a sizable number of foreign nationals”, but gave no details.

Kazakhstan unrest: Impact on crude oil prices

Kazakhstan is an Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries+ (OPEC+) member. Following the violent demonstrations, crude prices on Friday increased by five per cent by going above $83 per barrel.

