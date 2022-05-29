New Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Russian navy from the Barents Sea/ Pic credits: AP

Moscow (Russia) | Jagran News Desk: Giving a stern warning to the United States (US) and its western allies amid the ongoing Ukraine war, Russia has successfully test-fired its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, said the country's officials on Saturday.

The missile, fired from the Barents Sea, successfully hit a target stationed 1,000 kilometres (625 miles) away in the White Sea, said the Russian defence ministry, which later released a video of the test.

Russia had conducted the first Zircon test in October 2020, which President Vladimir Putin had described as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems.

What is a hypersonic missile?

A hypersonic missile can travel at a speed of Mach 5 - five times faster than the speed of sound. Despite travelling at such a high speed, hypersonic missiles are maneuverable and do not follow a ballistic trajectory like ballistic missiles.

There are two variants of hypersonic missiles - Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGV) and Hypersonic Cruise Missiles (HCM).

Hypersonic Cruise Missiles (HCM): An HCM is a non-ballistic missile that can be launched using an air-breathing high-speed engine. They require smaller launch rockets and use gravitational forces to attack their targets.

Currently, the US and China are developing HCMs.

Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGV): Unlike HCMs, HGVs are launched using a glide vehicle. They are launched into space on an arching trajectory during which the missile attacks its target at a hypersonic speed.

The US, China, and Russia have this technology at present.

What are the advantages of hypersonic missiles?

According to defence experts, hypersonic missiles have several advantages, especially with "regard to the prosecution of time-critical targets". They are particularly effective against heavily-defended targets like an aircraft carrier.

"The development and deployment of hypersonic weapon systems will provide states with significantly enhanced strike capabilities and potentially, the means to coerce," Dr James Bosbotinis, a UK-based defence specialist, was quoted as saying by Partyardmilitary.com.

"The proliferation of hypersonic capabilities to regional states could also be destabilising, upsetting local balances of power. However, it could also strengthen deterrence," Dr Bosbotinis said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma