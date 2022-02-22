The Minsk Accords were signed in 2014 and 2015. (Reuters image used for representation)

Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: In an unprecedented move that increased the tensions between the Kremlin and the United States-led West, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to march into eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk after recognising them as "independent".

Following Putin's march, an emergency meeting was held at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). During the meeting, India voiced "deep concern" over the escalation of tension and called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict as per the Minsk Agreements.

Ambassador TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said the Minsk Agreements provide a basis for a negotiated and peaceful settlement.

"We need greater efforts to find common ground to facilitate the implementation of the provisions of the Minsk Agreements, including key security and political aspects," he said. "As we have time and again emphasized, constructive diplomacy is need of the hour to avoid scaling up of tensions."

Russia, pro-separatist rebels and Ukraine had signed multiple agreements in Belarus' Minsk in 2014 and 2015. Following is everything you need to know about the agreements signed by all sides to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region:

Minsk I:

In 2014 (the same year in which the Kremlin had annexed the Crimean Peninsula), Russian-backed separatists and the government in Kyiv had signed a 12-point ceasefire deal in Minsk.

Under the provisions of this agreement, prisoners were supposed to get exchanged and humanitarian aid was provided. However, the agreement failed due to violations by both sides.

Minsk II:

The second 13-point agreement in Minsk was signed between Russia, pro-Russian separatists, Ukraine, and Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in February 2015. Leaders of Germany and France were also present during the signing.

Following are the 13 points of the Minsk II agreement:

1. An immediate and comprehensive ceasefire

2. Withdrawal of all heavy weapons by both sides

3. Monitoring and verification by the OSCE

4. To start a dialogue on interim self-government for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in accordance with Ukrainian law, and acknowledge their special status by parliamentary resolution.

5. A pardon and amnesty for people involved in the fighting

6. An exchange of hostages and prisoners.

7. Provision of humanitarian assistance.

8. Resumption of socio-economic ties, including pensions.

9. Restoration of full control of the state border by the government of Ukraine.

10. Withdrawal of all foreign armed formations, military equipment and mercenaries.

11. Constitutional reform in Ukraine including decentralisation, with specific mention of Donetsk and Luhansk.

12. Elections in Donetsk and Luhansk on terms to be agreed with their representatives.

13. Intensifying the work of a Trilateral Contact Group comprising representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma