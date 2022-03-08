New Delhi/ Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Following India's call at the United Nations (UN) for a safe passage for evacuation of its nationals from war-torn Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in India on Tuesday declared a ceasefire and said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors. In its statement, Russia, however, blamed Ukraine for its "failure and inability" to ensure the functioning of humanitarian corridors.

"Russia provided full preparation and security on the planned routes during the previously announced humanitarian operations to evacuate civilians and foreign citizens," it said. "Without the participation of Ukraine, the Russian side has managed to withdraw 173,773 people from the areas of the special military operation from the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics, Ukraine to the Russian Federation territory, including 44,187 children, as well as 19,969 personal vehicles."

What are humanitarian corridors?

Humanitarian corridors are demilitarised zones in a specific region for a specific period of time during a conflict that are formed for the evacuation of civilian population caught in the war zone or provide them urgent humanitarian aid. The term humanitarian corridor was first coined during the Bosnian War in the 1990s after "safe areas" were set up by the UN for civilians.

What are humanitarian corridors used for?

The basic idea about the formation of a humanitarian corridor is the evacuation of civilians from the war zone. However, the humanitarian corridors also help in providing urgent food and medical aid to civilians in places where there the population is cut off from basic facilities.

How are they set up and are they effective?

Generally, humanitarian corridors are negotiated by the UN. Whether they or not they will succeed depends upon various factors. For example, in the recent Syrian civil war, humanitarian corridors had failed after Russians and Syrians allegedly broke the ceasefire. Some civilians also claimed that they were allegedly detained by Syrian forces as they tried to use humanitarian corridors.

"When they talked about these humanitarian corridors or ceasefires, we never believed them. How can you trust someone to stop who is bombing you all the time," The Associated Press quoted Afraa Hashem, a 40-year-old activist who survived the Aleppo siege, as saying.

