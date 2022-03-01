Kyiv/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Tuesday accused Russia of using cluster bombs and vacuum bombs on Ukrainians as the war entered its sixth day, with intensified shelling around Kyiv. The vacuum bombs and their use has been condemned by a number of international organisations.

Amnesty International accused Moscow of using the banned ammunition while attacking a preschool in northeastern Ukraine.

‘They (Russia) used the vacuum bomb today’: Ukraine ambassador to the United States

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, accused that Moscow had used a thermobaric weapon, known as a vacuum bomb.

"They used the vacuum bomb today. The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large," the ambassador told reporters.

The Ukrainian claim is yet to be verified on ground. However, a CNN report claimed that one of its team of journalists had spotted a Russian thermobaric multiple rocket launcher near the Ukrainian border early on Saturday afternoon.

What is a vacuum bomb?

A vacuum bomb, or a thermobaric weapon, sucks in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive and is capable of vaporising human bodies. It is different from conventional explosives, in the sense that it does not throw around metal fragments to destroy targets. It simply uses blast as its primary output.

How does a vacuum bomb work?

A vacuum bomb is a two-stage munition with the first charge distributing aerosols made up of very fine material from a carbon-based fuel to tiny metal particles. The second charge ignites that cloud creating a shock wave sucking up the oxygen and making a vacuum around its target. Experts have warned that the blast wave of a vacuum bomb lasts significantly longer than traditional explosives.

As per a Human Rights Watch report, the explosive was first used during Vietnam war by the US.

The report quoted a 1993 study by the US Defence Intelligence Agency saying, "The kill mechanism against living targets is unique--and unpleasant... What kills is the pressure wave, and more importantly, the subsequent rarefaction (vacuum), which ruptures the lungs.... If the fuel deflagrates but does not detonate, victims will be severely burned and will probably also inhale the burning fuel."

Posted By: Mukul Sharma