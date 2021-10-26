Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: The United States of America (USA) on Monday night relaxed the severe travel restrictions imposed on travellers from India, China and other countries after President Joe Biden signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements for foreign travellers. The new guidelines will come into effect from November 8.

"It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States," said Biden in his order.

What are the new guidelines issued by the Biden administration?

- From November 8, foreign travellers vaccinated with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved or authorised and World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Use Listed anti-coronavirus vaccines will be allowed to board planes to the US.

- The travellers would need to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding the plane to the US.

- The guidelines say that the airlines "must confirm the last dose was at least two weeks earlier than the travel date".

- However, the fully vaccinated travellers, regardless of citizenship, would need to show a pre-departure negative COVID test report. The test must have been done within three days of boarding.

- However, for unvaccinated air passengers, including unvaccinated US citizens and lawful permanent residents, the rules will now require a test within one day of departure to the United States.

- Children under two years old do not need to test. There are also accommodations for people who have a documented recovery from COVID-19 in the past 90 days with respect to the testing requirement.

- Travellers would also need to provide basic, valid contact information to airlines before boarding flights. This will allow airlines "to better coordinate with public health agencies, to share information when needed, to keep the public safe and informed, and strengthen their ability to rapidly identify and contact people in the United States who may have been exposed to a communicable disease, such as COVID-19".



- The guidelines also say that non-tourist travellers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10 per cent will also be eligible for exemption from the rules. Those receiving an exemption will generally need to be vaccinated within 60 days after arriving in the US.

- Those countries include Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Armenia, Myanmar, Iraq, Nicaragua, Senegal, Uganda, Libya, Ethiopia, Zambia, Congo, Kenya, Yemen, Haiti, Chad and Madagascar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma