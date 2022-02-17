Washington | Jagran Wolrd Desk: The American West has been experiencing extreme megadrought in the last two decades, which scientists believe are the driest 20 years in the region in at least 1,200 years, a new study has revealed.

According to the study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, 42 per cent of this megadrought can be attributed to human-caused climate change.

“Climate change is changing the baseline conditions toward a drier, gradually drier state in the West and that means the worst-case scenario keeps getting worse,” said study lead author Park Williams, a climate hydrologist at UCLA, as quoted by news agency AP.

“This is right in line with what people were thinking of in the 1900s as a worst-case scenario. But today I think we need to be even preparing for conditions in the future that are far worse than this," he added.

The study's lead author also said that the current drought in southwestern North America during this century is worse than the one in 1500s.

What is a megadrought?

Megadroughts are prolonged droughts that last for two decades or longer, as defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In the past, such droughts have occurred several times lasting for a longer duration. In the second century, the megadrought lasted for 50 years, while it continued for 30-40 years during the 9th, 12th, 13th and 16th centuries.

In several parts of Southwest America, megadroughts have been persistent in the last two decades. The situation is such that major part of the southwestern region is classified as a desert. Although there have been some wet years in between during 2017 and 2019, the drought has continued in 2020-2022. Study lead Williams says there were no signs that show the drought could start to relent anytime soon. It could end by sheer luck of a few good rainy years but then another one will start, he added.

