Islamabad/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Imran Khan, the charismatic leader of Pakistan who came to power in 2018, was ousted late Saturday night following a trust vote in the National Assembly. He lost the no-confidence motion with 174 members in the 342-strong House voting in favour of the resolution.

With Imran getting ousted from power, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif - the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif - is all set to become the next premier of Pakistan. He will likely be elected as the Leader of the House on Monday.

What do Imran's ouster and Shehbaz's rise mean for India?

India and Pakistan have fought three full-fledged wars - 1947, 1965, and 1971 - with each other since independence. Besides, they have had two skirmishes in Siachen and Kargil in 1984 and 1999 respectively.

Under Imran, the relationship between India and Pakistan further strained with the 69-year-old personally attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He also criticised New Delhi for conducting surgical strikes in 2016, airstrikes in Balakot in 2019, and abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories (UTs).

The two sides have held no formal diplomatic talks for years because of deep distrust over a range of issues. However, Imran's ouster and Shehbaz's rise provide a new opportunity for India and Pakistan to start stalled talks.

According to Reuters, Shehbaz is known for his effective administration and he has an amicable relationship with Pakistan's army, which controls Islamabad's foreign and defence policy.

Political commentator Karan Thapar, quoted by Reuters, said the Pakistani military could put pressure on the new government in Islamabad to build on the successful ceasefire in Kashmir.

Ironically, the country's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa a few days back had sought dialogue with India to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, "peacefully". He said diplomacy should be used to resolve all outstanding issues with India to keep the "flames of fire away from the region."

"Pakistan continues to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues including the Kashmir dispute and is ready to move forward on this front if India agrees to do so," General Bajwa had said.

"I believe it is time for the political leadership of the region to rise above their emotional and perceptual biases and break the shackles of history to bring peace and prosperity to almost three billion people of the region," he noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma