New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine was set on fire on Friday following the shelling by Russian troops amid the ongoing war between the two countries. The fire broke out in a training building at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in the Zaporizhzhia region. Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Emergency Service has said that the fire has been put out.

A video shared by the adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed shelling and smoke rising near a building at the plant compound. Although no immediate radiation rise was detected and "essential" equipment was unaffected by the fire, it remains unclear what Russian forces are planning next.

#WATCH | Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweets a video of "Zaporizhzhia NPP under fire..."#RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/R564tmQ4vs — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

The White House said President Joe Biden and his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site to avoid 'unimaginable' disaster. President Zelenskyy said that Russia is trying to "repeat" the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also flagged and requested an immediate halt to fighting at the site. The IAEA, however, said that there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the nuclear power station. The agency said its Director-General Mariano Grossi was in touch with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Schmygal and the Ukrainian regulator and operator about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

How big is Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and why it's important for European countries?

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest nuclear power station in Europe and is among the 10 largest in the world. It is located in Southeastern Ukraine near the city of Enerhodar. The plant generates nearly half of Ukraine's electricity derived from nuclear power and more than a fifth of the total electricity generated in the entire country.

The recent fire at the compound near the plant holds significance because it could lead to a life-threatening disaster for humankind- even bigger than the 1986 Chernobyl disaster considered the worst nuclear disaster in history both in cost and casualties. "If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl!," Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

According to the most robust studies, 4,000 fatalities were solely witnessed in the three most contaminated former Soviet states due to the Chernobyl disaster and about 9,000 to 16,000 fatalities in the whole of Europe.

