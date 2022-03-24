Washington/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: The United States (US) has set up a special strategic team consisting of national security officials to figure out contingency plans for how Washington should react if Russia uses "nuclear, biological, or chemical" weapons amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to a report by the New York Times, the team - which will be known as the "Tiger Team" - was constituted on February 28, four days Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war against Ukraine.

The New York Times report said the Tiger Team will also examine responses if Russia reaches into North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) territories "to attack convoys bringing weapons and aid to Ukraine."

President Joe Biden will discuss these plans with his allies of NATO, G-7, and the European Union (EU) during his visit to Europe, the report claimed.

"The team is also looking at responses if Russia seeks to extend the war to neighbouring nations, including Moldova and Georgia, and how to prepare European countries for the refugees flowing in on a scale not seen in decades," the New York Times report claimed.

Is the US sure that Putin will use weapons of mass destruction?

Quoting White House officials, the New York Times report claimed there are less chances that Putin will use weapons of mass destruction. However, the report said officials fear that a situation of stalemet might force Putin to do something different.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had threatened to use nuclear weapons it their is an "existential threat" for Russia. Last month, Putin had also ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be put on high alert.

"We have a concept of domestic security, and it’s public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used," Peskov told CNN in an interview. "So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept."

Interestingly, US President Joe Biden also believes that Russia's threats are "real". Explaining Biden's statement, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said the assessment was made on a "careful review" of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion.

"We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded," Blinken was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma