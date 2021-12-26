New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: India on Saturday became the latest amongst some 120 countries that have started expanding their vaccination programme to include booster doses of vaccine against COVID-19 in the vaccination drive. While India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of vaccination drive to include third shot of vaccine only for the vulnerable population groups, the richer countries in the West such as the United Kingdom began their full-fledged programs to administer booster shots of vaccine to the entire populations altogether.

No country can boost their way out of pandemic : WHO

The World Health Organization had warned on Wednesday, December 22 that the rush in richer countries to roll out additional Covid vaccine doses was prolonging the pandemic instead of lowering the risks posed by the evolving forms of COVID-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the priority must remain to get vaccines to vulnerable people everywhere rather than giving additional doses to the already vaccinated, further deeming the end of pandemic impossible amid rush to roll out the booster shots.

"No country can boost its way out of the pandemic," Dr Tedros told a group of reporters.

"Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it,” Ghebreyesus had added.

"No country can boost its way out of the [#COVID19] pandemic.

And boosters cannot be seen as a ticket to go ahead with planned celebrations, without the need for other precautions."-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 22, 2021

What is vaccine inequity and how is it ‘prolonging the pandemic’?

The vaccine inequity refers to the availability of huge stockpiles of vaccines in one part of the world and the lack of the same in the other parts of the world. According to WHO,“vaccine inequity is the world’s biggest obstacle to ending this pandemic and recovering from COVID-19”.

“Economically, epidemiologically and morally, it is in all countries' best interest to use the latest available data to make lifesaving vaccines available to all,” WHO had said in an official statement.

According to People’s Vaccine Alliance, in the six weeks leading up to Christmas, the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States collectively received 513 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines while the entire African continent collectively received just 500 million all year.

It simply means that the richer countries have been able to secure enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations several times over, while poorer countries continue to struggle with inoculating their populations even with first dose of vaccine.

Vaccine deliveries to poorer nations only 14 per cent of what was promised: Study

According to a study by People's Vaccine Alliance, as of October 2021, of the 1.8 billion vaccine doses promised by rich countries, only 14 per cent (261 million doses) had been delivered. The study also found that four major vaccine producers (AstraZeneca/Oxford/Serum Institute of India, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer/BioNTech) delivered less than half of the doses they promised to the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access programme, COVAX.

Omicron emergence a striking reflection of vaccine inequality: Report

Health experts had long warned that the low vaccination rates in the developing countries make it more likely for COVID-19 to evolve into a more transmissible forms. “What is going on right now was largely inevitable. The current variant, Omicron, is the result of the world’s failure to vaccinate its citizens in an equitable and efficient manner,” Dr. Ayoade Alakija, co-chairperson of the Africa Union’s African Vaccine Delivery Alliance was quoted as saying by TIME magazine.

“The inconsiderate and isolationist behavior of the Global North has created the current situation, and until they are held accountable, I’m afraid Omicron may just be the beginning,” Dr Ayoade said further.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma