New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: The United States and various European countries continue to report record COVID-19 infections amid a sharp resurgence of COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia and Africa primarily led by Omicron variant of COVD-19. Experts in Singapore and members of COVID-19 task force in India’s Maharashtra state have pointed out that the variant will soon replace the Delta variant the earlier strain that dominated the COVID-19 infections.

France Prime Minister Jean Castex said Monday that Omicron cases mark the part of the pandemic that appears like a ‘film without ending’.

The Omicron variant's apparent dominance on the scene of COVID-19 pandemic comes after nearly half of the global population (48.3 per cent) is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with cumulative vaccination count crossing 881 Crore vaccine doses, according to Our World in Data.

The US faces a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron cases

According to the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) database, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the US went beyond 2,67,000 cases this week. The Omicron has reportedly disrupted the holiday travel and gatherings by plunging the Joe Biden led nation into another COVID-19 crisis. Hospitalisations are also averaging 71,000 a day, raising the worries of the officials of overburdening of healthcare system in the country.

Meanwhile, the global COVID-19 cases topped one million mark for the fourth straight day on Friday. According to WHO, nearly 4.99 million new COVID-19 cases were reported worldwide between December 20-26.

Europe’s infection rate 304.6 cases per 1 Lakh residents

Europe, meanwhile, has the highest infection rate than any other part of the world, with 304.6 new COVID-19 cases per 1 Lakh residents. Of nearly 5 million COVID-19 cases reported worldwide till December 26, Europe accounted for nearly 2.86 million.

However, despite record breaking COVID-19 cases, the authorities in Britain, Spain, France and other nations remain wary of imposing harsh new restrictions as many argue that the “virus is endemic” and that countries should move away from lockdowns.

We can’t prevent it: Israel PM

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel said this week that the virus is moving too fast to be caught.

“We can’t prevent it,” Israel PM said, whose country remains among the most vaccinated nations in the world.

‘We can take the death out of COVID-19’, assures WHO

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead, said on Friday that they now have the tools that can take severe spectrum of disease out. “We can reduce morbidity, hospitalisation, severe disease, those needing ICU, those who are dying, we can take the death out of COVID-19,” she said.

Dr Maria said that the world can now also reduce the spread led by these variants of concern. “The Omicron is latest but there will be more if this virus continues to circulate,” she said.

Earlier, the WHO had said that the overall risk related to the new Omicron variant “remains very high” as its growth advantage over Delta variant remains considerable.

