The Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 7 but the Kremlin has refused to end hostilities, drawing sanctions from the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and other Western nations. US President Joe Biden has warned of more sanctions, but his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin doesn't seem to be worried about it.

"Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime no more," Biden said. "And I'm taking robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia's economy. And I will use every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers."

However, ordinary Russians have already started to feel the burden of the economic sanctions. Due to the sanctions, Ruble has already lost 29 per cent of its value which has forced Russians to withdraw cash from ATMs and dump the Russian currency for other currencies.

Ruble's declining value has also led to a rise in inflation in Russia, which was at 8.7 per cent prior to the invasion of Ukraine. Last year, global food prices jumped to 28 per cent and Russia imposed price caps and export duties on some basic food items.

On February 28, Putin had ordered a ban on sending cash abroad in a bid to protect Ruble. He also ordered that exporters should convert 80 per cent of their earnings into Rubles while the Central Bank of Russia hiked its base interest rate to 20 per cent.

However, Russia has not been completely excluded from the international financial system as the new sanctions allow some of the country's banks to handle oil and gas exports to continue.

"The pressure on the Ruble, banking restrictions on foreigners and — in the long run — the collapse of the labour market in Russia will have an immediate and profound economic impact on Central Asia," wrote Gavin Helf, an expert on Central Asia for the US Institute of Peace, as reported by The Associated Press.

The sanctions have also banned Russia to export certain key technologies. Russia is unable to manufacture the latest generation of microchips due to a lack of manufacturing expertise. Taiwan, source of about 60 per cent of the world's chips, has agreed to join the sanctions. That means a broad range of goods, from smartphones to automobiles, could disappear from Russian stores.

Similarly, about 66 per cent of medicines are imported, and it is not yet known if a mechanism will be created to enable Russians to pay for imports of medicines.

