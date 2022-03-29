Colombo | Jagran World Desk: Sri Lanka, India’s neighbour in south is facing its worst economic crisis in decades after its foreign exchange reserves went down by nearly 70 per cent since January 2020. The foreign reserves in Sri Lanka have reportedly been placed at merely $2.3 billion as of February 2022. The debt of payments is nearly twice its foreign reserves to about $4 billion for the rest of the year.

Sri Lanka economic crisis: How bad is the situation?



According to a DW News report, Sri Lanka’s current reserves are only enough to pay for about a month’s worth of goods imports. Sri Lanka is deeply in debt - by some estimates it owes around 119 per cent of its GDP, which means it has borrowed more money than it can produce via goods and services.



Due to shortage of foreign currency Sri Lanka has been struggling to import and pay for essential commodities like fuel, food and medicines.



These challenges have led to cuts in electricity generation, with only four hours of power a day, and long queues outside fuel stations, Reuters reported.



The situation is so dire that the newspaper and printing industries have been hit by a severe shortage of printing material, forcing cuts in publications and school/college examination postponements.



How did Sri Lanka fall in the debt crisis?



The economic crisis is widely attributed as result of the mismanagement of government finances, tax cuts as well as impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sector, the bread and butter of millions in the island nation.



‘Neighbourhood First’: India steps up to help Sri Lanka during economic crisis

India has extended a $1 billion credit line to help Sri Lanka buy fuel, medicine and food items. Additionally, External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday assured Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa of India’s continued cooperation in managing the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation.

Concluded productive talks with Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris of Sri Lanka.



Discussed economic recovery, our development partnership, mutual security, fishermen’s issues and international coordination.



Also witnessed the signing of many notable agreements. pic.twitter.com/AtQscfiHXd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 28, 2022

Sri Lanka has sought an additional credit line of $1.5 billion from India to import essentials, the island nation's central bank governor told Reuterson Monday.

Why can’t the IMF help Sri Lanka?

The International Monetary Fund is due to meet Sri Lanka representatives in April, however, prior to that a warning note has raised alarms in the island nation. Reports have emerged that Sri Lanka’s ‘unsustainable debt levels’ have led to ‘solvency’ issues.

