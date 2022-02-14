Kyiv/Moscow | Jagran World Desk: A day after America’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned that a war between Ukraine and Russia ‘could happen as soon as tomorrow’, a Ukrainian official said that the former Soviet Republic could drop its bid for NATO membership. Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to United Kingdom, was quoted as saying by the BBC that Ukraine was willing to be “flexible” over its goal to join NATO.

“We might, especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it,” Prystaiko was quoted as saying when asked if Ukraine could change its position on NATO membership.

Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine

In what is the largest military build-up since the Cold War crisis, Russia has circumvented Ukraine from three sides, in Crimea to the south, on the Russian side of the two countries’ border and in Belarus to the north.

According to Rochan Consulting, around 100 Russian battalion tactical groups comprising of the fighting formations of 1,000 or so troops, air defence, artillery and logistics have gathered on Ukraine’s border with Russia and Belarus. The BTGs or Battalion Tactical Groups number above 100, about ten times more than Russian deputation of troops during the Crimean crisis of 2015.

Russia’s build up is larger than American build up in Europe in the run up to the first Gulf war in 1991 or the NATO air raids against Serbia in 1999. It’s larger than both Chechen wars of 1994 and 1999.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Which are the pro NATO countries?

NATO consists of 30 countries: 27 in Europe, two in North America, and one in Eurasia. The countries include Albania (joined in 2009), Belgium (1949), Bulgaria (2004), Canada (1949), Croatia (2009), Czech Republic (1999), Denmark (1949), Estonia (2004), France (1949), Germany (1955), Greece (1952), Hungary (1999), Iceland (1949), Italy (1949), Latvia (2004), Lithuania (2004), Luxembourg (1949), Montenegro (2017), Norway (1949), the Netherlands (1949), Poland (1999), and Portugal (1949). Romania joined in 2004, Slovakia in 2004, Slovenia in 2004, Spain in 1982, Turkey in 1952, the United Kingdom in 1949, and the United States in 1949.

According to NATO, its membership is open to "any other European state in a position to further the principles" of its treaty and to "contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area". Along with the United States, which is standing at the forefront against the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Denmark, among other countries, have shown support in favour of Ukraine.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma